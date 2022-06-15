The Terre Haute Community Band will present a Juneteenth concert at 8 p.m. Saturday in Fairbanks Park. Prior to the Terre Haute band's playing, the Zionsville Concert Band at will perform at 7 p.m.
The concerts in the park are free and sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department.
There will be selections from several Broadway and film hit shows, like The Wiz and Raisin in the Sun. Composer Isaac Hayes’ music from SHAFT will be on the playlist along with Elijah Rock by Jester Hairston.
In addition to music by Black composers, several tunes represent music made famous by Norman Hanson, who will be the guest conductor for the Terre Haute Community Band while principal conductor Yvonne Newlin is on vacation. The Zionsville Concert Band is led by John Richardson, who has served as the Zionsville Concert Band’s music director and conductor since the organization’s inception in 2002.
