The last concert of the 2022 season for the Terre Haute Community Band will take place this weekend.
The performance will be at 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Fairbanks Park. Admission is free. This will be the final concert for Principal Conductor Yvonne Newlin, who is retiring after 18 years with the THCB.
The show will begin with “The Music Man” by Meredith Wilson, and will feature other music such as some of Queen’s greatest hits, music from The Greatest Showman and “Over the Rainbow.”
“Fairbanks Finest,” the final number, was specifically composed for the band and is dedicated to Newlin by composer Malinda Zenor, a Hoosier and graduate of DePauw University.
For more information, call 823-535-6440 or 812-230-5739.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.