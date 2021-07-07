The Terre Haute Community Band will present "American Musical Composer Heroes" at 8 p.m. Saturday in Fairbanks Park.
The free concert includes excerpts from works familiar to audiences world-wide such as Oklahoma the first musical written by the famous duo of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.
A one-hour program can only include excerpts from a number of musicals that have flourished on the Broadway stage and in world-wide productions. Among the heroes represented are Alan Jay Lerner (words) and Frederick Lowe (music) the team that brought "My Fair Lady" to the stage.
The Symphonic Gershwin includes selections from George Gershwin’s popular and classical genres including the compositions "Rhapsody in Blue" and "An American in Paris." Other composers whose works are familiar include Aaron Copeland’s "Variations on a Shaker Melody" from Appalachian Spring.
John Williams is represented by a work he wrote to celebrate the 100th anniversary celebration of the modern Olympic games, "Summon the Heroes." Sammy Nestico, a noted arranger and composer selected from among some of the best American jazz works to prepare the medley "Salute to American Jazz" which includes "A Night in Tunisia," "St. Louis Blues," "It Don't Mean a Thing (If it Ain't Got That Swing)" and "Birdland."
No band concert would be complete without a few marches. John Philip Sousa, often referred to as The March King, composed "Homeward Bound" March possibly in 1891-92. "Super Service" was written by J. Gus Davis, a leader of the Brazil, Indiana Concert Band and a friend of Indiana’s March King, Fred Jewell, who published Davis’ works as well as his own marches.
Principal conductor Yvonne Newlin expressed her appreciation for the grants received from Art Illiana, the Indiana Arts Commission and the city of Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.