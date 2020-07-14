The Terre Haute Community Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the amphitheater at Fairbanks Park.
The band will set up on the stage and on the concrete pad immediately in front of the stage in order to permit social distancing for musicians. However, seating for wheelchairs will still be available on each side of the concrete pad. Audience members are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing when seated.
Additional concerts are set for July 25 and Aug. 1 and 8. All concerts are free.
Selections by conductor Yvonne Newlin will included a number of old favorites: marches, Broadway and Hollywood scores, and pop tunes. Instead of printed programs, music will be announced from the podium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.