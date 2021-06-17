The Terre Haute Community Band Concert “Disney on Parade” will be Saturday at Fairbanks Park.
Pre-concert activities start at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. The concert and all activities are free.
The Vigo County Public Library will provide a free book for each child. Entertainment will include balloons and face painting artists. The band also will have gifts to distribute. There will be free popcorn and water. There will be a children’s parade during the concert and Disney costumes or accessories are welcome.
Concerts by the Terre Haute Community Band are sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks abd Recreation Department. The Band also gratefully acknowledges grants from Arts Illiana and the Indiana Arts Commission.
