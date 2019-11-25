Repaving parts of 13th Street and Prairieton Road as well as removing railroad ties are among projects slated for improvements next year in the city of Terre Haute using matching state Community Crossings funds.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety Monday approved a grant agreement, with the city matching the state Community Crossing grant with $829,983.
The first project is improving 13th Street from Fort Harrison Road to Haythorne Avenue, said assistant city engineer Marcus Maurer.
“We are going to do a reconstruction of the road on 13th Street with heavy duty asphalt because we have a lot of truck traffic on that and the road there is not holding up. We will remove the road all the way to the base and come up all with new road,” Maurer said after the meeting. That project is about 1 mile in length.
The next project is Prairieton Road from near the city’s lift station south to the south side of the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary at West Lombardi Drive, the southern edge of the city limits.
“We will repave Prairieton Road to the southern limits of the city. It will start where we stopped this year on Prairieton near the lift station,” Maurer said.
The last project is removing old railroad ties beneath the Crawford Street from 13th Street to 19th Street and from underneath Wabash Avenue, from 101/2 Street to 13th Street.
“This is similar to projects we have done before with railroad ties decomposing and causing rough patches in the pavement. We will dig those up,” Maurer said.
“We intend to bid these all out as one big project,” in early January, Maurer said. Since much of the work requires asphalt, work could not begin until April next year and is expected to be completed by late summer.
Other business
The board also:
• Approved a local public project coordination contract with the Indiana Department of Transportation for a project slated in 2024 to increase turn lane length and improve the intersection of Wabash Avenue and 13th Street. “Our goal is to get traffic through there faster and safer,” Maurer said. “Traffic is backing up and affecting other intersections.”
• Approved a $59,997 contract with Ivy Tech Community College, which will fund transit service to its facility in the Vigo County Industrial Park. The city will add a 10:15 a.m. and a 3:15 p.m. stop on the route in the industrial park, which is new for 2020. About 20 Ivy Tech students use the service daily.
• Approved a road closing request from the Terre Haute Police Department, on behalf of the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary, for Indiana 63 between West Honey Creek Drive and West Johnson Street in the event scheduled federal executions go forward. A judge has stayed the executions, but the request was made in the event the stay is lifted, Assistant Police Chief Matt Cardin told the board. The road closing would be effective on Dec. 9, Dec. 13, Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.
