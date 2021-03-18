Four bids were submitted Wednesday to the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission for improvements on a South Westside Area project, through the city’s Department of Redevelopment.
The project consists of the removal of existing pavement, curb, trees and sidewalk, and the construction of new pavement, curb and gutter driveways, storm sewer, sanitary sewer, tree planting, signage, pavement markings, and seeding along 13-1/2 Street to 14th Street, from Washington Avenue to Dean Avenue, and on Dean Avenue, from 13th Street to 14th Street.
Bids include:
• S&T construction of Terre Haute: $552,311.
• Dennis Trucking of Terre Haute: $575,486.
• White Construction of Clinton: $745,000
• Kanizer Excavating of Clinton: $633,840.
The Redevelopment Commission took the bids under legal review and will vote to award a contract next month.
In other business, the commission approved appraisals for land at 686 Wabash Ave. The commission intends to advertise the property for sale for development of a downtown hotel and parking facility. After appraisals are completed, the commission would then issue two advertisements seeking bids, and setting a bid opening date.
Steve Witt, executive director of the city’s Department of Redevelopment, said after the meeting, based on market economy, it could be at least two years before the property is developed.
