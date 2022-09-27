Terre Haute citywide cleanup set for Oct. 1

The city of Terre Haute, in partnership with code enforcement and TREES Inc., will host the Fall City-Wide Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1.
Residents are encouraged to dispose of household furniture, mattresses, large toys, yard debris, grills and miscellaneous rubbish.
Dumpsters will be located in the parking lot behind the former Terre Haute Police Department at 105 S. 13th Street Terre Haute, Indiana 47807.
T-shirts, gloves, maps, trash bags and refreshments will be provided to those volunteering to clean litter from the streets, while supplies last.
Hazardous waste, including but not limited to construction debris, refrigeration units, chemicals, tires and batteries, will not be accepted.
