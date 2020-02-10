The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved road closings for the year ahead.
The board approved:
• A request from Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce to close 6th Street between Wabash Avenue and Ohio Street during First Friday events April 3, May 1, June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2.
• A request from Ethan Page at Crossroads Events to close the westbound land of Ohio Boulevard from Brown Avenue to Fruitridge Avenue on May 16 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. during Surviving The Color event.
• Another request from Crossroads Events was also approved, closing Poplar Street from 5th Street to Center Street, 5th Street from Poplar to Oak Street, Oak Street from 5th to 9th, then 9th from Oak Street to Swan Street and Swan Street from 9th Street to the alley just east of Immanuel Lutheran Church during Brat Trot on Oct. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Also, another Crossroads Event, to close Cherry Street from 4th Street to 9th Street, Tippecanoe Street from 4th Street to 9th Street and 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th streets from Cherry Street to Tippecanoe Street during Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.