The city of Terre Haute today provided an update on its reopening efforts.
Mayor Duke Bennett said all city facilities will remain operational but closed to general public access through July 5 in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track Indiana," plan.
"Citizens will continue to do business with city departments via our web-site and by telephone," Bennett wrote in the update, which was posted to the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.
"In-person appointments for critical issues can be made by contacting the appropriate department by phone to schedule. Any visitors [by appointment only] to a city facility will be required to wear a mask."
The mayor said city offices are scheduled to reopen July 6 and will resume normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All visitors to any city facility after July 6 may be subject to screening before entry, must maintain social distancing and should wear a mask.
