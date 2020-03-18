Terre Haute City Hall open, but access limited

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett on Tuesday addressed the city’s operation in the face of COVID-19, or the coronavirus.
Bennett said in a letter he’s been following national, state and local announcements regarding the virus and is a member of the local coalition, led by the Vigo County Health Department, working to combat the spread.
“We’re living in a time of uncertainty, and with uncertainty both collaboration and compassion become a part of our journey, together,” Bennett wrote. “Our community has experienced hardships before, but none quite like our current reality. Recognizing this current state, I want to assure you that preventive measures that pledge our community’s health is my priority.”
Bennett offered the following on how to stay up-to-date on the latest regarding COVID-19:
• City Hall is open to the public but with limited access. All routine business should be done over the phone or online. The city is not currently processing counter payments but have a payment drop box at the rear entrance of City Hall.
• Check the city’s website at www.terrehaute.in.gov for updated information or call 311 with any questions regarding.
• Duke Energy, Vectren and Indiana American Water have pledged to suspend disconnections for those experiencing financial hardship. Terre Haute is also temporarily suspending water disconnections for persons with sewage bill hardships.
• Visit the Centers for Disease Control website regarding the virus at www.cdc.gov.
• You can also visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s website at www.in.gov/coronavirus to receive real time information on how Indiana is managing the concerns — including information on closures, social distancing and overall information on confirmed cases by county.
• Local information on the coronavirus can be found on the Vigo County Health Department website found at www.vigocounty.in.gov.
Acknowledging the fluidity of the situation, Bennett said he is confident in the community’s ability to overcome whatever lie ahead.
“Although there are no confirmed cases to date in Vigo County, we are not taking this good fortune lightly,” Bennett wrote. “Our health systems, school systems and business sectors have all prepared and implemented processes to help combat the virus.
“I’m confident we have good people doing good things and it will be a community effort to move beyond the days ahead. It is our civic duty as citizens of our community to follow the instructions provided by our healthcare experts and our government, and ensure we go above and beyond to keep us healthy by working together.”
