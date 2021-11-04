By a 6-2 vote, the Terre Haute City Council on Thursday approved a resolution in support of Hard Rock (HR Terre Haute LLC) for the available Vigo County casino license.
The resolution now goes to the Indiana Gaming Commission, which is scheduled to make a decision at its Nov. 17 meeting.
“It is in the best interests of the city of Terre Haute that the commission award the license to operate the inland casino in Vigo County to Hard Rock,” the resolution says.
Dissenting votes came from Martha Crossen and Todd Nation.
“I didn’t feel like I was in a position to put one applicant above the others,” Crossen explained after the meeting. “It’s not a vote against Hard Rock, but I had to vote yes or no, and I wasn’t in a position to say one was better than anyone else.”
Nation said, “I don’t have enough information on the other three proposals to say definitively that this one is the best.”
Curtis DeBaun abstained from the vote, as he works for a real-estate company representing one of the applicants for the casino license.
Council President Earl Elliott offered his opinion on why, of the applicants, Hard Rock represented the best alternative.
“From my perspective, their location makes the most sense, their brand and focus on music makes great sense in a college town, and the opportunity for a local community member [Greg Gibson] to be a minority owner is very positive for our community,” Elliott said.
The Vigo County Board of Commissioners has also approved a local development agreement with HR Terre Haute LLC. The Gaming Commission will hear from all four applicants in its hearing in Indianapolis Nov. 17.
City Attorney Eddie Felling said the council’s support of Hard Rock would have a “profound impact” on the Indiana Gaming Commission’s decision.
In other business
The council also unanimously approved the appropriation of $35,165 for the demolition of a number of unsafe buildings in the area.
It also unanimously approved the rezoning of 2101 S. 3rd St. to accommodate a new tire store and a property located at 921 N. 8th St. to build four 1-bedroom units.
A resolution designating Blakely Avenue from Wabash Avenue to Aikman Place as “Detective Greg Ferency Memorial Way” also was unanimously approved. In a career spanning 30 years, the Terre Haute Police Department detective served as a member of the Vigo County Drug Task Force and the FBI Task Force.
He was killed in the line of duty on July 7.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.