The Terre Haute City Council will meet in special session at 6 p.m. Thursday to consider applying for a $5 million state loan.
Mayor Duke Bennett has previously said the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn will have a negative impact on the flow of tax revenue to the city, and the loan is a stopgap measure to help the city continue to meet expenses.
The city would secure the loan with tax anticipation warrants. The buyer would be the Indiana Bond Bank, and the interest cost remains to be determined but would not exceed 6 percent, according to the proposed ordinance.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions, Thursday evening’s meeting will be electronic and not open to attendance by the public or media, nor will there be a live public comment period.
In a posting Monday afternoon, City Clerk Michelle Edwards said the meeting will be viewable by the public and media on the city’s YouTube channel.
“To allow for a cohesive meeting, public comments during the meeting will be disabled,” the city’s posting said. “The public and news media will be allowed and encouraged to submit questions and/or comments before the meeting.”
The weblink for the meeting is www.youtube.com/channel/UCraGJwThtSp-5jar_ci78ag.
More on the electronic meeting can be found at www.TerreHaute.IN.GOV under the “upcoming events” section. A link also is available to the ordinance and agenda.
Comments or questions may be submitted to the city clerk through noon Thursday. Questions may be emailed to Clerk@TerreHaute.IN.GOV. People submitting questions are asked to include full name and address, including city, state and zip code.
Questions also may be mailed to Terre Haute City Clerk, ATTN: Special Council Meeting, 17 Harding Avenue, Room 102 City Hall, Terre Haute, IN 47807. Full name and address are requested for mailed questions and comments, also.
The posting said City Hall “is closed to the public and we cannot accept comments or questions over the telephone.”
Contact Mark Fitton at mark.fitton@tribstar.com.
