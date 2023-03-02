The Terre Haute City Council on Thursday voted to rezone the area around Catholic Charities’ food warehouse for light industry.
The change will allow for the construction of an adjacent garage to provide protective cover for Catholic Charities’ fleet of trucks that transport food to area pantries and others in need.
The food warehouse, at 430 14 1/2 th St., opened in 2019.
John Etling, Agency Director for Catholic Charities of Terre Haute, said the warehouse “couldn’t have come at a better time. That was a little bit before COVID occurred, and it really allowed us to respond more effectively, more efficiently.”
He added, “We saw an outpouring of support through additional donations and more volunteers. It was really through providence that we were able to get into that building at that time.”
Etling said a single donor is paying for the garage.
In other action, the council voted to rezone properties at 3037 and 3015 S. 9th St. so that the area could become a strip business that could accommodate a proposed auto repair business. The owner, Ken Hardas, is retiring after 43 years of working there and wants to sell the land for business purposes.
Earlier in the meeting, Myra Wilkey of Terre Haute and Andrea Kent of Indianapolis conducted a presentation for the council for Mullen Flats, a proposed 42-unit edifice that would serve the homeless and mentally ill. Wilkey and Kent have collaborated on three other similar projects around the area, and were requesting funding for the venture.
American Rescue Plan Act money totaling $250,000 has already been earmarked for the project, but the council has not yet had an opportunity to vote on the city’s dispersal of ARPA funding. At next Thursday’s meeting, a resolution in support of the project will come before the Council.
At last month’s council meeting, City Attorney Eddie Felling introduced General Ordinance 2, which would redefine how sober-living houses are zoned in Terre Haute in response to the arrival of four Oxford House residences that have flouted zoning ordinances. He reported that no one from Oxford House has made contact with the city since then.
