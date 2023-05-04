The Terre Haute City Council on Tuesday firmed up the city’s plans for hearings on how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The schedule of meetings, all open to the public, now stands as:
- May 11, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Vigo County Annex, with RJL Solutions facilitating the meeting.
- May 22 at City Hall, the council and the mayor in a special meeting. It is tentatively set for 5 to 7:30 p.m.
- The evening of June 1 at City Hall — the earliest council meeting at which the council might vote on approval of the city’s plans for ARPA funds use.
Councilman Todd Nation said he did not think the May 11 meeting was in itself sufficient and moved to confirm the May 22 session. Councilman Earl Elliott agreed, saying Nation’s request was “certainly warranted.”
Councilwoman Martha Crossen added that discussion of ARPA funding was not a “one-and-done” deal and merited the additional, scheduled time.
The move was approved unanimously.
In a zoning matter, the council approved rezoning a property at 2001 Crawford St. for Limited Community Commerce.
The owner, Brett Siples, wants to convert the space to a record store, and it was pointed out that the building at that address had been used as a market in the past.
The council approved the rezoning unanimously, with several council members expressing enthusiasm for Siples’s proposed venture.
In a compliance matter, Priser Properties, LLC was found to be in substantial compliance with its 2017 estimates to build a combination warehouse/office building along Wabash Boulevard.
Though it completed construction two months later than expected, its number of current employees stands at 37 instead of the estimated 28, with salaries exceeding the estimated number of $2.1 million by more than $1 million.
