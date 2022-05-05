The absence of two council members — Earl Elliott and George Azar — resulted in some confusion Thursday night at the Terre Haute City Council meeting when it tried to vote on resolutions for confirmation of tax abatements for Bolder Industries’ refurbishment of the old Pyrolyx plant.
The vote was 4-3, with Todd Nation, Martha Crossen and Tammy Boland voting against. City Attorney Eddie Felling had to double check council rules — on some votes, a simple majority prevails, but that was not the case for a resolution.
“It’s not just a majority of the people who are here — it’s a majority of the elected council, so it would require five yes votes,” Felling explained. “This was very unique because the petitioner didn’t have legal counsel with him. One of the major turning points was whether local labor and supplies were going to be used.”
Ultimately, the council voted to table the resolutions.
“There was the ability for one of our no votes to say, ‘Hey, let’s at least pause this until our next meeting, so we can get some new information,’” Felling said. “As opposed to saying, ‘No, you can’t have this,’ they [the petitioners] can come back and provide an explanation in June.”
Nation said confusion over voting rules “doesn’t happen very often. The real problem was that two council members were absent tonight, so there wasn’t much room for disagreement.”
Nation added that he voted against the resolution because “I got different answers the last time I asked. Previously, they said [Bolder would build] seven silos, this time the guy said five. Their inability to be consistent, that throws up red flags for me. I look forward to getting more information, I’d like to be supportive of it.”
Bolder has created a proprietary system called BolderBlack that prevents old scrap tires from filling landfills, using them instead to create petroleum products and other materials in a more sustainable fashion.
Bolder says it will spend $71 million refurbishing the plant and create 60 jobs paying $3 million annually in salaries.
Zoning, other matters
At the request of the Terre Haute Area Realtor Association, which will make a charitable contribution to the city, the council voted on a special ordinance rezoning property at 2134 N. 23rd St. so it can construct six tiny homes for homeless veterans. It also approved rezoning of 1617 and 1623 S. 3rd St. to make way for a strip shopping center, as well as rezoning 10 Home Ave. to accommodate a single-family residence. Those votes were unanimous.
The council also unanimously approved an appropriation for $45,729 for Local Road and Street to purchase a street sweeper and a total of $775,000 to Motor Vehicle Highway for paving local roads. Some of the roads designated for repairs are South Ninth Street, South Eighth Street, Alexander Road and Ohio Street.
The council also approved the issuance of economic development bonds for Westminster Village, so it can refinance existing bonds.
Mayor Duke Bennett gave the council an update on the city committee weighing how to spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
The final rules on how the money can be allocated have been issued and were different from the original rules, so the committee is using that information to consider where the money should go.
Bennett said 15 items are being considered, and the committee will likely be offering its recommendations in July.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.