The Terre Haute City Council on Thursday evening voted for two appropriations totaling more than $206,000 for the Terre Haute Fire Department, as well as on a number of other issues.
At Fire Chief Bill Berry’s request, the council approved $120,147 to go to the department’s Training Academy facility, as well as $86,242 for maintenance of the city’s fire stations. Berry pointed out that the city had not built a new fire station in 45 years, so the existing ones were in need of upkeep. The money, which will come from revenues from the sale of old equipment, will be used to replace the stations’ floors.
Council members also voted to amend the city code regarding public smoking restrictions to include vaping. The code, passed in 2012, prohibits smoking inside of public buildings as well as smoking within eight feet of the entrances to those buildings.
Three rezoning ordinances were approved by the council. Properties at 2901 S. 1st St., 2929 S. 1st St., 2900 Arleth St., 2914 Arleth St. and 2 East Margaret St. were rezoned to accommodate a vehicle and equipment rental outlet. Another will allow the owner to establish a used car lot to sit on the property at 1547 Lafayette Ave.
The other ordinance will allow Southard Homes LLC, owner of a large parcel of land at 4530 N. 25th St., to build 40 single-family, three bedroom homes as well as approximately five duplexes, with the homes being the initial priority. Councilman Todd Nation noted that the land was currently covered in scrub and welcomed using it to build new homes.
An appropriation of $6,715 for demolishing unsafe buildings was also approved. All votes were unanimous 8-0 tallies, with Earl Elliott not in attendance.
The council will next meet Sept. 14.
Before the regularly scheduled meeting, a special public hearing was conducted to allow citizens to offer their thoughts on the city’s 2024 budget as well as its sanitary budget for next year. There was no public comment and the hearing was quickly adjourned. Mayor Duke Bennett and the council will hold meetings at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the budgets on Sept. 19 and, if needed, Sept. 20. Citizens are encouraged to attend but there will be no public comment during those meetings.
The proposed budget can be found on the city’s website. The Council will vote on the budget at its Oct. 5 meeting, when public comment will again be welcome.
