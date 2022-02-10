The Terre Haute City Hall courtroom was filled Thursday night for the City Council meeting, with half the seating full of proponents of a special ordinance seeking to rezone a property in Farrington’s Grove for the rehab facility Next Step Foundation and the other half filled with opponents of the measure.
Ultimately, the council passed by a 6-2 vote a twice-amended Special Ordinance 42, which would rezone property at 619 Washington Ave
Council members Todd Nation — who represents the Farrington’s Grove area — and Martha Crossen voted against the ordinance. Council member George Azar was not in attendance at the meeting, which was rescheduled from its original Feb. 3 date due to the winter storm warning. Azar cited a scheduling conflict.
Next Step clients in attendance wore blue T-shirts reading “Choose Broken People Over Broken Homes.”
Attorney Rick Shagley, representing Next Step, updated his pitch to the council. Currently, the Farringon’s Grove facilities have 45 residents and 15 employees serving them. The rezoning would add 20 more residents and five to seven more employees and improve the ratio of staff to residents, Shagley noted.
Next Step Foundation Executive Director Dana Simons also spoke, noting that neighbors had donated five homes to the nonprofit Christian ministry, and that the organization was supported by 14 different local churches who believe the group offers an effective recovery model.
Crossen said this was a debate with “no bad actors, which makes it a hard decision for all of us.” She added that both sides offered both valid and non-starter arguments.
Mayor Duke Bennett spoke favorably of Next Step’s work in December. “We need more of these types of homes in our community,” he said. ““I worked at Hamilton Center for 12 years before I became mayor, so I’m very familiar with the addictions world, how addictive some of these drugs can be.”
Human Relations Commission
During the public comments portion of the meeting, several people spoke of concerns of clarity of rules regarding the makeup of the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission.
Those speakers included Jordan Lough, who has been the commission’s executive director since 2020.
Thursday night, she announced her resignation from her post during her comments and immediately left the courtroom.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.