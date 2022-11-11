After voting down rezoning for a botox spa in a residential area in a debate that took more than an hour Thursday night, the Terre Haute City Council adjourned then reconvened to tackle the rest of its November agenda.
First, it unanimously approved General Ordinance 5, which amended the city code so that portions of 12 Points were under the same regulations of the downtown business area under the C-8 zoning ordinance. This will lift certain restrictions for 12 Points businesses.
The council approved four appropriations. No. 21 granted $13,229 from the general parks fund for building expenditures. No. 22 allowed the general fund to pay $15,075 for overtime accrued by the Terre Haute Police Department.
The Emergency Medical Services Fund applied $116,064 to a training academy. And EDIT was used to fund $164,779 in expenditures for Brittlebank Park.
Special Ordinance 43, which vacated a public alley between 2700-2710 Prairieton Road, was unanimously approved. Special Ordinance 46, vacating an alley located west and south of 2901 S. Seventh, was also unanimously approved. Special Ordinances 44 and 45, involving vacating and rezoning the area around 2425 1st Ave., were tabled until December.
Council members also tabled Resolutions 7 and 8, which sought to do something that the council had not done before — designate an economic revitalization area and create a tax abatement for a business that has already opened — until state law was investigated and local laws were tweaked.
Resolution 11, approving an Excess Levy Appeal petition for $1.1 million to account for uncollected property taxes, was approved unanimously.
