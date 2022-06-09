City Attorney Eddie Felling's presentation to the Terre Haute City Council Thursday proposed a subtle redistricting based on the 2020 Census that would shift 900 voters from District 2 to District 1.
The biggest consideration for district size, Felling explained, is achieving equal populations in each, with the lowest deviation between districts being the most desirable.
Currently, there's a 16% deviation between districts; Felling's proposal reduces that to 6%. Districts 3 through 6 would remain unchanged.
Redistricting would be enacted in time for the 2023 election, when City Council members would be on the ballot. Another goal for redistricting is not to displace any current council member, a standard which Felling's proposal meets.
Current council members affected by the redistricting are Earl Elliott and Amy Auler.
Felling promised to meet with both to explain what redistricting would mean to them on a granular level, down to the streets that would separate the districts. Felling hopes that the City Council will pass a redistricting ordinance sometime in the fall.
In other business, the council approved a rezoning ordinance allowing the petitioner, Corine Terrell, to transform properties on Plum Street near the railroad tracks into a used car lot.
The council also approved a resolution granting Heritage Landing L.P. an eight-year property abatement so that it could transform land at 801 N. 25th St. into a $12.5 million project constructing a 64-unit subsidized senior housing edifice. The project was lauded by the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission because it would rehabilitate tainted property the city had owned that had lain fallow for years.
