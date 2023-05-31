Issues concerning several actions before the Terre Haute City Council prevented decisions from taking place on Thursday evening at City Hall.
Requested rezoning at 4355 E. Wabash Ave. to make room for a proposed development of 32 townhomes was tabled at the request of the petitioner’s attorney, Richard Shagley, due to miscommunication between him and the council. Shagley was not able to be in town to represent DeBaun Funeral Homes Inc., the petitioner.
The matter came before the Council last month, as well, and no action was taken.
Council members voted 7-0 to table the ordinance. Council President Curtis DeBaun abstained from the vote because of his familial ties to the business, and councilwoman Amy Auler was not in attendance.
A number of people attending the meeting were on hand to speak out against the rezoning.
Councilman Todd Nation apologized to them for taking up their time, saying that the council had only found out earlier Thursday that Shagley would not be in attendance.
He invited them to attend the July 13 meeting, when the issue would be revisited.
In another property-related matter, two resolutions that would designate land at 1800 S. 3rd St. as an Economic Revitalization Area were withdrawn at the request of the petitioner, KP Properties LLC.
An appropriation requested by the city’s engineering department for $1 million to be taken from the Community Crossing Revenue Grant Fund to pave portions of Johnson Avenue, 4th Street, Locust Street, Wabash Avenue and Walnut Street was approved unanimously.
The council also heard a series of requests to be found in compliance from businesses who had previously received tax abatements from the city.
To be found in substantial compliance, businesses must closely approximate or surpass the number of employees and their salaries that were made at the time of the application for the abatement.
Nation noted that half of the compliance requests before the council came from companies who were no longer receiving benefits from the city, resulting in unnecessary paperwork for both the businesses and the City Clerk’s office. He invited discussion on how to alleviate the bureaucracy for all involved.
