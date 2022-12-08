In an effort to cope with rising fuel costs, the Terre Haute City Council on Thursday appropriated a variety of funds to provide gas and diesel for various city agencies.
All appropriations were approved by unanimous vote.
The Terre Haute Police Department moved $375,000 from its budget to pay $117,000 for gasoline, $160,000 for contractual services, $55,000 for additional electricity required in the transition to its new headquarters, $36,000 for equipment to maintain the new building and $7,000 for car parts as needed for repairs.
The fire department appropriated $5,000 for gasoline and $38,000 for diesel fuel, while the fire prevention unit appropriated $2,000 for gasoline. Emergency Medical Services appropriated $9,000 for gasoline, $70,000 for diesel fuel, $70,000 for medical supplies and $55,000 for contractual services.
The Transit Fund transferred $113,000 from its budget to fund fuel for the city’s buses — $83,000 for gasoline and $30,000 for diesel fuel. The local street and road fund appropriated $60,000 for diesel fuel and $54,000 for vehicles.
The Environmental Protection Division also appropriated $25,000 from its general fund to pay for gasoline.
Additionally, $1,422,000 was appropriated from the Wastewater Utility to clean the CS Lagoons, an arduous, decade-long process that is nearing completion. The city’s maintenance fund appropriated $10,500 for water and electricity at City Hall and the Turn to the River project.
The Board of Works’ general fund appropriated $200,000 to power the city’s street lights and traffic signals and $40,000 for insurance after Duke Energy raised its rates a number of times throughout 2022. The Cumulative Capital Development fund appropriated $49,400 for the new downtown traffic signals.
In other business, property at 2217 N. 17th Street was rezoned to a Neighborhood Commerce District to allow a local business storing collectible and retro vehicles under reconstruction.
The Council also transferred $7,000 from the Engineering Department’s budget for vehicles to pay into its group insurance fund after some employees signed up for larger insurance policies than anticipated.
To follow state regulations, the Council expanded money accrued from opioid litigation settlements from one fund to two. An expected $2 million will come into the city over the next 18 years.
Per Mayor Duke Bennett’s request, the Council authorized a Tax Anticipation Warrant Loan of $1.5 million. In previous years, the TAW loans were as much as $3 million; in 2024. No such loan is anticipated to be needed for 2024.
At the meeting’s conclusion, City Attorney Eddie Felling announced that he would be no longer representing the City Council during its monthly meetings. While Felling will remain as City Attorney, he will no longer have to represent both the mayor and the council when they might find themselves at odds over an issue. Local attorney Jared Farnsworth will represent the council and counsel them on legal procedures beginning in January.
When Thursday’s meeting began, each council member had a little gift bag at their seats filled with candy, courtesy councilpersons Cheryl Loudermilk and Amy Auler and City Clerk Michelle Edwards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.