Despite hearing from a number of residents on South 34th Street who said they were content with two-way traffic traversing the narrow piece of roadway, the Terre Haute City Council on Thursday voted to make a change.
By a slender margin, the council approved designating a section of the street one-way (westbound) where it runs east-west from South Brown Avenue.
The general ordinance had been introduced at last week’s council meeting, but it was determined that there had not been adequate prior public notice for public discussion. It was moved to Thursday’s meeting, where many residents expressed satisfaction with the status quo.
Only one resident of Brown Avenue said her property was adversely affected by the two-way traffic.
But City Engineer Marcus Maurer explained that that portion of South 34th was only about 12 feet to 15 feet wide, not wide enough for two cars going in separate directions to pass one another without at least one leaving the roadway, which could result in property damage.
Maurer said the average two-way street is between 18 feet and 24 feet wide, and that stretch of 34th Street would be very difficult to widen to accommodate two passing vehicles.
Though neighbors said a westbound-only street would force them to drive further that was necessary to leave or approach the area, Councilman Earl Elliott said he believed drivers in the area would not be significantly inconvenienced.
The resolution was passed, 5-4.
Council members Tammy Boland, Martha Crossen, Neil Garrison, Todd Nation and Elliott voted for it. Voting in opposition were Amy Auler, George Azar, Cheryl Loudermilk and Curtis DeBaun IV.
Other action
In other matters Thursday evening:
- The council unanimously approved installing a traffic signal at 4500 E. Margaret Dr., the location of the entrance to the future Terre Haute Casino Resort. Churchill Downs Inc., owner of the new casino, will pay for the signal’s installation.
- DataPoint, which wants to expand the property on which its lawncare business will be situated, was the focus of a new special ordinance asking that an east-west alley from 2425 1st Avenue to 920 N. 25th Street be vacated. A previous similar ordinance had been voted down by the council, but the revised request grants land to the city for a 16-foot alley to connect to Locust Street. The council approved the measure.
- Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry introduced the Council to Terry Coker, the new chief of the department’s investigations, prevention and inspection division and pledged to significantly increase the number of business inspections in 2023.
- Karrum Nasser, executive director of Vigo County Solid Waste Management District, delivered a report on his department’s accomplishments in 2022. It added glass recycling late last year and is already receiving an average of 15 tons of glass per month, Nasser reported.
