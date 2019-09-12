Terre Haute city budget meetings start tonight

The Terre Haute City Council and Mayor Duke Bennett are scheduled to discuss the proposed 2020 Terre Haute budget tonight in a special 5:30 meeting at City Hall.
The meeting is the first of four scheduled budget sessions in which the council, mayor and city controller will review the proposed $97-plus million budget. Public input is encouraged.
The proposed budget is some 4 percent higher than that of 2019 and includes needed line item increases, Bennett said. Noteworthy line item budget increases include:
- Two additional Code Enforcement officers;
- Purchase of equipment and vehicles for several departments;
- Lafayette Avenue — Fort Harrison to Haythorne — street reconstruction project;
- Salary increases for full-time staff, except elected officials;
- Wastewater lagoon clean-up and new debt payment.
Bennett said that while proposed spending is up, projected revenues will still exceed project expenses and is the fifth consecutive balanced budget.
In addition to tonight's meeting there will be public hearings 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and Sept. 23 at City Hall and a regularly scheduled City Council meeting 6 p.m. Oct. 3, when final action on the 2020 budget is expected to happen.
