Several vehicles from Terre Haute's engineering and police departments were declared surplus Monday and will be sold to help pay for new vehicles.
"We try to replace 15 to 16 vehicles per year," with new vehicles for the police fleet, said Lt. Stephen Lockard, who leads the department's special services division.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety authorized the sale of the vehicles at public auction with proceeds to offset new vehicle costs.
City engineering had five vehicles, some with more than 200,000, ranging from 2002 to 2007 year models, mostly Ford vehicles.
In other business, the board approved that advertisement of bids for miscellaneous repairs to curb, curb and gutter, handicap ramps and other concrete flatwork. The city will open bids June 12.
The board also approved a request from 12 Points Historic District to close Lafayette Avenue from Maple Avenue to Phillips Street from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 2. The First Friday event is to highlight new overhead string lights on Lafayette Avenue in 12 Points.
