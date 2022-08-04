Terre Haute First Baptist Church will hold a ribbon cutting Aug. 14 for the opening of its Family Life Center.
The project adds to the south end of the existing building, adding five gathering spaces, large restrooms with showers, a kitchenette and a full-size gymnasium/multi-purpose space.
“The expansion will allow us to grow existing partnerships with community organizations like Camp Navigate and to form new partnerships and ministries that benefit us all,” said John Campbell, senior pastor at Terre Haute First Baptist Church in a press release. With the new addition, First Baptist Church will be able to host two events simultaneously with one going on in the sanctuary and the other in the new Family Life Center. “It will also allow us to expand and better implement current ministries such as Upward Indoor Soccer, our First Friends Preschool, and our children, youth and adult ministries.”
Terre Haute First Baptist Church, located at 4701 Poplar St., was founded in 1836 and moved to their current facility in 1967. Several years ago they began the process of starting a fundraising campaign for the Family Life Center. Dauss Architects was selected for the design and Grunloh Construction, Inc. for the construction of the expansion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.