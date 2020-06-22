This summer, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum will offer programs to help children explore, discover and experiment with the world around them in fun, interactive ways.
On Tuesday Museum in the Park will be hosted at Fowler Park. Each session is limited to 12 children. For the first two sessions, the group will be learning all about motion and how things are moving around them all the time. They will experiment with the power of wind and try moving like an astronaut. Other topics covered this summer include bugs, messy science and building. Participants can earn all four stickers for their special badge by completing each session. More sessions will be added weekly. The cost is $15 per child for non-members and $12 per child for museum members.
The first meeting of the Everyday Science Club is scheduled for 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Children will be exploring the science of make-up removal. Many types of make-up are made with oils. This makes them stick to skin, but it also makes it harder to remove. Participants will experiment to find the best way to remove make-up beyond just scrubbing hard. The cost is $12 per family (including both days) for non-members and $10 per family for members. As an added bonus, people will have access to the recorded sessions throughout the summer, in case they want to repeat or review them.
This virtual experience allows kids and families the opportunity to learn about all the amazing science that is happening around their own homes. The program consists of two half-hour sessions that let children independently explore the science at home. Day 1 is a live video call with a museum educator who provides inspiration and instructions for the experiment using a few easily found items. Day 2 is a virtual show-and-share with the students and discussion revealing the science.
Thanks to generous donations, scholarships are available for both programs. To learn more about or to register for Museum in the Park and Everyday Science Club, including session schedules and topics, visit thchildrensmuseum.com/camp.
The Terre Haute Children's Museum is looking forward to a summer of safe fun with the children of the Wabash Valley!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.