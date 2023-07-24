If your organization is passionate about community outreach efforts and looking forward to the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, the Terre Haute Children's Museum has an opportunity for you.
The museum has announced its Community Eclipse Ambassador Program, which will provide community organizations tools including educational opportunities, training and equipment in preparation for the eclipse.
In total, 30 organizations will be chosen via an application process with half the sites being located in Terre Haute and the others in the surrounding counties of Clay, Sullivan, Vermillion, Parke in Indiana, and Clark in Illinois.
Participating ambassadors (and the organizations they represent) will be provided equipment, including a telescope with a solar viewing filter, educational materials, solar viewing glasses and materials for activities.
Each organization will receive a $1,000 stipend for participation. This stipend is meant to offset the costs of hosting or participating in events where the Community Eclipse Ambassadors provide educational opportunities.
Ideal participating organizations include (but are not limited to) community centers, youthgroups, neighborhood associations, churches and places of worship, businesses that serve a large number of community members, childcare programs, museums, art organizations and those with a family focus.
Those interested in applying for the Community Eclipse Ambassador Program can visit the Terre Haute Children’s Museum website or the Total Eclipse of the Haute site, and fill out the application.
The application deadline is Aug. 14. There will be an informational Zoom meeting at noon July 28. Those interested can learn more about the program and ask questions. Contact Stacy Killion for the Zoom link at outreach@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com.
As part of this initiative, the museum has hired Killion to serve as community Engagement eanager. In this new role, Killion will work with the Community Eclipse Ambassadors, serve as the eclipse point of contact at THCM and represent the museum at events across the region.
”I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve my community in this role and share in the excitement of a total solar eclipse," Killion said in a news release. "I love this community, and I believe the Terre Haute Children’s Museum can be an integral force of connection for so many through this program.
Funding for the effort comes from Simons Foundation, which supports efforts that enable people to reimagine and expand their relationship with science outside the traditional classroom setting.
“Being selected as one of four science centers across the entire nation to partner with the Simons Foundation to bring this type of learning platform to our community is incredible,” said Susan Turner, executive director of the museum.
Once the Community Eclipse Ambassadors have been identified, they will participate in a training session at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum and receive all of their educational and marketing materials.This is scheduled for mid-to-late September.
The total solar eclipse is slated to be visible in Terre Haute on April 8, 2024. Named, “A Total Eclipse of The Haute”, most of the Wabash Valley will be in the line of totality. The last solar eclipse in Indiana was 819 years ago.
During a total solar eclipse, the Moon’s shadow is cast upon Earth. There are two parts to this shadow — an outer shadow that covers a wide region creating a partial eclipse, and a much smaller central shadow that creates the total eclipse.
The Wabash Valley is mostly in the smaller shadow, hence the total eclipse.
