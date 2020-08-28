Terre Haute Children's Museum offers pod learning environment to students

For parents with grade school children who have chosen a remote learning format, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum announces an opportunity for support – the Museum Academy. This new program is designed with parents and children in mind, promoting a philosophy to focus, facilitate and foster learning.
“The Museum Academy was developed with the knowledge that the Terre Haute Children’s Museum is uniquely positioned to provide much-needed support to parents and children during these uncertain times,” said Susan Turner, the museum's executive director. “This is what we do. We focus, facilitate, and foster learning. We wouldn’t be fulfilling our mission if we didn’t try to address the needs of students and families as we continue to adjust to life in our new reality.”
The Museum Academy is a learning pod program in which students will receive in-person support from museum education staff, while also interacting, safely, with a small group of children. The pods would be available to families in the Wabash Valley who are enrolled in a Vigo County school and receiving remote education from licensed staff of their school.
“We are deeply appreciative of the individuals and organizations who have stepped up to help our children and students during this time," Vigo County School Corp. Superintendent Rob Haworth stated a news release. "The Terre Haute Children’s Museum has risen to the occasion to give families and children a unique experience that only the Children’s Museum can offer."
Not only will the THCM team supervise the remote learning opportunity, they will also provide STEM enrichment several times a week, organize walks around the downtown area, provide participants access to museum exhibits and offer a more personalized, comprehensive approach to school.
“By offering a learning pod option in the Wabash Valley, we are giving parents and children another viable option for school this year. Our families know and trust us. They know we will work tirelessly to keep their children safe and engage them in quality learning opportunities this academic year,” states Turner. “We are working diligently to identify partners and opportunities that can help with scholarships for students to attend this program.”
The focus, facilitate and foster philosophy includes:
• Focus learning efforts to keep children on task in a structured environment.
• Facilitate virtual learning through technological and supplementary educational support.
• Foster a sense of confidence, relationships, engagement, and community through learning connections.
“This program is meant to complement students’ remote education," Turner said. "We conducted a survey of our members and learned that the parents who have students enrolled in remote learning, whether by choice or not, have concerns about their child being successful in that environment. We are providing this as option to help ease that concern and support those students. We are doing this all with safety as our priority.”
Each pod will have its own museum entrance, its own restroom, and will not visit any areas of the museum that have been visited by other pods. Additionally, each pod will only interact with identified staff members, and the museum will continue its new cleaning standards.
Museum Academy will offer two options beginning Sept. 8 through Oct. 16. A second set will be announced at a later date for Oct. 18 through Dec. 19. The two initial learning pods include:
• Learning Pod, 5.5 hours per day, $150 per week.
• Learning Pod + Extended Day, Up to 10 hours per day, $190 per week.
Additional details and registration information can be found at https://thchildrensmuseum.com/academy.
For more information, email education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com.
