The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is offering free admission for all fathers and grandfathers in honor of Father's Day from noon to 5 p.m. on June 20.
One dad is admitted free with each paid child's admission.
Museum admission is free for members of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum and children under 2 years of age.
Regular admission is $8 for adults and children over 2 years old.
Families who participate in qualifying assistance programs can enroll in the Access Pass program, which allows them to visit the Museum for just $2 per family member per visit. To learn more about the program, visit thchildrensmuseum.com/join/accesspass.
For more information about the Museum, visit www.thchildrensmuseum.com, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com or call 812-235-5548.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.