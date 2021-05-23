Terre Haute Children's Museum announces summer programs

The Terre Haute Children’s Museum promises to make this summer “Like No Summer Before.”
“2020 gave us an opportunity to re-think everything,” said Renee Henry, director of education at the museum. “We re-built our classes, and are offering something to nearly everyone. We have traditional all-day, weeklong camps. We have intense, one-day Learning Labs and we have more causal programs in the park that are only a of couple hours and are outside.”
On tap for this summer:
Science Camp: This weeklong, all-day experience has cool science concepts and hands-on learning opportunities. Trained and experienced educators will provide a blend of educational and interactive play experiences for all children. In addition to having a great week at summer camp, learning about a specific topic, each camper will have an opportunity to explore the museum and spend time on the Ropes Challenge Course. (K-sixth grade)
Learning Lab: This is a series of drop-off programs. Each session is stand-alone with a unique topic and will be one, action-packed day and a major project will be taken home! (first through sixth grades)
Museum in the Park: This is a series of three, two-hour science sessions that will each take place at one of three local parks. (first through sixth grades)
Discoverers in the Park: Discoverers will engage in stories, songs and play alongside their parent or caregiver during this hour-long science exploration. Play through hands on STEM experiences, while increasing their developing language and literacy. Preschool Discoverers love to dive into the messy, the silly, and fun of science all around them. These sessions will take place at Hawthorn Park. (ages 3-5)
Early Explorers in the Park: This play-filled time with a child’s development in mind meets the physical, emotional and cognitive development of each child. Infant and toddlers will engage in a welcoming environment with their peers full of new experiences. Parents and caregivers can engage in quality time with their child and fellow caregivers while playing, singing and learning together. These sessions will take place at Hawthorn Park. (ages 6 months to 3 years)
Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Scholarships are available. Details are available at thchildrensmuseum.com/summer.
