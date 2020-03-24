In response to Gov. Holcomb’s executive order to stay at home, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum will remain closed until at least April 7.
“The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors met again this afternoon and unanimously voted to extend our temporarily closure of the museum until early April. They will continue to meet on a regular basis to assess the situation. This decision was made in the best interest of the public’s health. It’s important everyone does their part and stays home right now,” Susan Turner, executive director, Terre Haute Children’s Museum said.
All programs, field trips, special events, birthday parties and facility rentals will be postponed during this time. Staff will be working in the coming days to contact individuals to reschedule these events.
As a way to provide some opportunities to play and learn at home, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum will continue releasing daily Science @ Home videos and activities over the coming weeks to engage with children and families. The information is being posted daily on the Facebook page and website, thchildrensmuseum.com.
During this time of uncertainly, employees will continue to be paid for their hard work.
As a nonprofit that receives very little city, state, or federal funding, the museum asks for your support. When the time is right for you and your family, we would appreciate it if you would consider making a donation. These donations are vital to operate and maintain the Terre Haute Children's Museum. From camp scholarships to new exhibits to building maintenance, these funds touch every aspect of the Museum. Donations can be made online at thchildrensmuseum.com/annualgiving.
For any questions and museum updates, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com, or visit thchildrensmuseum.com or on Facebook.
