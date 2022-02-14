The Terre Haute Children's Museum will celebrate Valentine's Day at its February Discoverers Session on Thursday at 9 a.m.
"You Light Up My Heart" will teach about light and shadows though stories, songs and play during the hour-long science exploration.
This is a pre-registered program. To register, visit https://thchildrensmuseum.com/discoverers2-17/. Masks are required for guests age 5+ and optional for those under 5-years-old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.