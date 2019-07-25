Terre Haute Chamber to host luncheon with Sen. Young

Todd Young

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce will host U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, for a luncheon Aug. 21 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

The Le Fer Ballroom will open for registration and networking at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Terre Haute Savings Bank are the event's sponsors.

For more information or to register, visit the chamber’s events calendar at business.terrehautechamber.com/events/calendar  

Young currently serves on the U.S. Senate committees on finance; foreign relations; commerce, science and transportation; and small business and entrepreneurship. Previously, in the U.S. House, he served on the Armed Services Committee, Budget Committee and most recently Ways and Means Committee. 

