Terre Haute Chamber schedules annual meeting for August

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has announced its 108th Annual Meeting, “Moving Forward,” will combine both virtual and in-person elements.
“The theme of the 2021 annual meeting really encompasses what so many of us are trying to do," said Chamber President Kristin Craig. “This year, we’re able to bring together the best of both worlds by combining virtual and in-person opportunities and expand on the success of our reimagined event from last year.”
The annual meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. The event will be available to watch on WTHI-TV and on livestream. Craig said smaller in-person events are also being planned as viewing parties.
Audiences will have the opportunity to watch the many award presentations throughout the 30 minute program. The annual Building Business Award sponsored by CenterPoint Energy will be presented to an outstanding business that has brought significant economic growth to the West Central Indiana region.
The Building Community Award, sponsored by Indiana State University, honors an organization or individual(s) for making significant progress toward enhancing quality of life issues in the West Central region.
A member of Leadership Connect of West Central Indiana is also recognized with the Emerging Leader Award. The award spotlights an emerging and exemplary young professional in the community. The award, sponsored by the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute and RJL Solutions, awards the winner a spot in an upcoming WVLI cohort.
“At this time last year I think we were all still trying to figure out how we can move forward. Now that direction is a little clearer, but the hard work for many of us is just beginning,” said Chamber Board Chair John Collett. “Many businesses look to the Chamber for resources, advice and guidance. It’s so important that we continue with the Annual Meeting and continue business in West Central Indiana.”
“We’ve all learned a lot over the past year and we have all gotten better at finding new ways to do things,” said Craig. “The Chamber Annual Meeting is one of the first steps we will all take as we begin moving forward.”
Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Jessica Cox at jcox@terrehautechamber.com.
Nomination applications for the Building Business Award, Building Community Award and Emerging Leader Award will be released later this month.
