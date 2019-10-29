Terre Haute Chamber reveals new logo

A new logo for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce was unveiled Tuesday morning and reflects a growing and changing community.
“This is a modern, fresh approach for the chamber, which is something that reflects what we are trying to do as an organization,” said Chamber President Kristin Craig during a board of directors meeting.
The new logo features four colors and is coordinated with the city’s new See You in Terre Haute logo.
“The four circles in the logo reflect the four pillars making up the mission of the chamber,” Craig said.
Those pillars are advancing business development, advancing advocacy for impact, promoting community vibrancy and quality of life, and providing excellent services to members.
“I think it will reinforce what the chamber is trying to do in the community,” Craig said.
The new design will be phased in on the chamber’s website and on its stationary and letterhead in the coming week.
“The logo is important,” Craig said. “It’s the first face we put forward.”
The former chamber logo was used for more than a decade, and is also similar to the city’s logo.
“We wanted to differentiate the chamber from other organizations that use it,” said communications director Katie Shane.
The chamber staff created a task force that considered a new design, examining the logos of other communities, and talking about the strategy of what the local chamber is trying to do.
“We want to make sure our members, and the community as a whole, understands how hard we are working to make our community a better place, whether it’s socially, professionally, whatever it may be. Terre Haute is a great place to be,” Shane said.
The design phase was a collaborative effort with many people and groups having input on the design and featured assistance from RJL Solutions, a Terre Haute-based lobbying and PR firm.
