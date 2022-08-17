Terre Haute has seen more than 150 accomplishments representing more than $500 million in investment this year, according to a mid-year update for the “See You in Terre Haute 2025 Community Plan,” spearheaded by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
The plan addresses six areas: economic development, quality of life, tourism, talent attraction/retention, health and wellness, and infrastructure. Progress on the plan was announced earlier this week.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Union Health CEO Steve Holman serve as co-chairs of the 2025 community plan.
The plan started 24 months ago and has exceeded expectations, Holman said, “and I think we can say in 36 months, it will exceed it again. I would tell you that Union Health, the largest employer in the area, that our strategic plan is so different because of this community plan than it was when we started.
“We actually placed health nutrition navigators in the school system because of this plan. They started in January and will be transformational for the school kids,” Holman said. “It will impact this community for decades.”
Holman added that “the underpinnings for the transformation of our community have been put in place.”
Bennett said the plan update is important to show the community progress.
“When you look at our plan and having the opportunity to have (state) READI (Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative) funds, with another round of READI funds coming next year, plus casino money coming in 2024 and having (federal) ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds for the city and county, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to kind of set the stage of where we are going,” the mayor said.
“The city itself, we have $300 million work of stormwater and wastewater projects that will happen over the next 20 to 30 years and $200 million worth of infrastructure projects for streets and sidewalks and parks-related upgrades,” the mayor said. “When you add other components of this plan, it will likely be closer to more than $1 billion (of investment) over the next 10 to 20 years.”
Bennett said the city still “has some old-thinking negativism out there. It is shrinking every year but there are still people out there thinking there is nothing new in Terre Haute and nothing going on, but there are tons of things.”
Josh Alsip, director of community engagement for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, said a community census taken April 26 was done to measure the sentiment of Terre Haute/Vigo County residents, visitors, high school and college students.
The census had 1,498 responses with 683 residents, 51 visitors, 470 high school students and 115 college students. Another 179 were west-central Indiana residents/visitors/students. Women comprised 69% of respondents, with men 29% and 2% selecting an alternative option, Alsip said.
The census found a majority of high school students are interested in attending college, yet are conflicted on whether or not to stay in Terre Haute/Vigo County. While agreeing the area is a good place to live, respondents expressed negativity about things to do and future career opportunities.
One survey questioned asked, “How likely is it that you would recommend a friend or family member to move to Terre Haute/Vigo County?” with 62% responding negatively, 9% positively and 29% described as passive. That resulted in a net score of -51%, Alsip said, which shows a need for improvement.
Another question asked if Terre Haute/Vigo County is changing for the better, with 16% said they completely agree, 49.2% said somewhat agree, while 15.3% neither agree or disagree, 14.9% somewhat disagree and 4.7% completely disagree. That resulted in a net score of 45.7%.
“I think it is always easy when you are living somewhere to feel like the grass is greener somewhere else. I think it is easy to see the negatives when you are in a community, but the research shows from the community census that the majority of the population does feel like we are getting better,” Alsip said.
“The structure that we have of the community plan I think is very solid, but the information that we do receive from the sentiment of our residents, high school students, college students and visitors, does provide us some insights that allow us to pivot a little bit, specifically with trying to increase the perception that we have of the community,” Alsip said.
Some accomplishments include a $20 million READI grant to Wabash River Development Authority; construction of a Riley Spur Trail, a 6-mile trail to be finished in the fall of 2023; Ruble Park with more than 800 acres; new Terre Haute Convention Center; Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort to open in less than 18 months; Naloxone vending machine at Union Health; United Way of the Wabash Valley funded 14 mini-grants for neighborhood improvements; Phase 1 of Turn to the River with water feature dedicated in May; West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center created Intentional Outreach Network (ION) to strengthen outreach services; Welcome to Historic 12 Points Arch; West Terre Haute Clinic and Pharmacy through a READI grant; and Rose-Hulman Ventures to relocate to main campus for future development of research and development farm, also from a READI grant.
The Chamber of Commerce has a dashboard that provides updates on progress toward each of the plan’s goals. That website is terrehautechamber.com/seeyouinterrehaute/dashboard.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
