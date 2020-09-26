Terre Haute Chamber presses forward in 2020

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce President Kristin Craig says that out of adversity comes opportunity.
And when looking back on what the chamber has been able to accomplish in the face of unprecedented adversity, she's proud to see all they've accomplished when they had the opportunity.
Craig said progress made in executing the “See You in Terre Haute 2025 Community Plan” is helping push the community forward.
As announced in 2019, the See You in Terre Haute Community Plan consists of several pillars; economic development, quality of life, talent attraction, health and wellness, and infrastructure.
"We were really excited after rolling that out and we had people on board and an idea as to what action items we were going to address first and just as we started to dig in — bam, COVID hit," Craig said.
"But I'm most happy to report that it hasn't derailed our work on the community plan. In fact, we think it's strengthened our resolve."
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett echoed Craig's sentiment in a recent news release honoring the one-year anniversary of the plan's unveiling.
“It’s been a much different year than expected, that’s for sure, but the positive is that work for the Community Plan and Terre Haute has continued despite all the roads blocks,” Bennett said.
“We’re encouraged and feel good about the work that’s been accomplished and look forward to forging ahead. I am extremely excited about the future of our community.”
Among those accomplishments is the chamber's bringing think tank and start-up specialists Launch Terre Haute under its umbrella.
The merger of Launch Terre Haute and the Chamber was completed in June. The combined organizations will develop a business hub and bring resources to advance the West Central Indiana business community and economy, Craig said.
Launch Terre Haute was founded in 2014 by a group on entrepreneurs.
It was modeled after Launch Fishers as a membership-based collaborative workspace open to entrepreneurs, start-ups, freelance professionals and independent contractors.
"Launch Terre Haute still remains as its own organization, but the day-to-day management of it falls under the chamber and its board of directors," Craig said.
"This type of consolidation was outlined in the See You in Terre Haute 2025 community plan. The goal is to really help create that one-stop-shop or business hub that makes business development for everyone easy and a priority in our community."
Knowing that many chamber member businesses were shutdown or otherwise financially hit by COVID-19, the chamber and partner organizations formed the West Central Indiana Business Hub.
The hubs first order of business was to form a COVID-19 response team.
The groups involved include the Terre Haute Chamber, West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, Indiana State University's Business Engagement Center, Launch Terre Haute, West Central Indiana Economic Development District, city of Terre Haute, RJL Solutions, Terre Haute Economic Development Corp. and Work One.
“The Business Hub is something that has been in discussions for months, but once we began to see such a great need in the wake of COVID-19 we really pulled together to start work,” Craig said.
“They say there’s strength in numbers, and that’s what our community really needs right now.”
The organization has two main goals:
• Create a centralized response team to address questions from the business community;
• Capture community data regarding specific concerns and financial loss.
"We had the idea to pool our resources and become a one-stop-shop for any business that had questions about expansion, growth, workforce, COVID, anything really," Craig said.
"It been an interesting year, but one where we've been able to form things like this and really help people."
For its efforts in the past year both the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Craig individually have been recognized for excellence among peers.
Craig was named the 2020 Indiana Chamber Executive of the Year by the Indiana Chamber Executives Association.
Having previously been named one of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Top 40 Under 40 in 2019, Craig is recognized as a leader among her peers.
The staff of the Terre Haute Chamber nominated Craig for the award, which is given annually to recognize excellence in professional leadership.
"It was really humbling to receive that honor knowing that my own staff nominated me," Craig said. "You can't ask for a better compliment.
"It was equally exciting, then, when our state organization recognized us for our strategic plan. Because what we've tried to create over the past few years is not just a plan for the chamber and our organization, but for the whole community."
Part of that community plan is to leverage military assets in the Wabash Valley in an effort to attract more defense-related industry/ activity.
It had previously created the West Central Indiana Defense Network, Craig said, to catalog and promote existing military assets.
This summer it was learned Terre Haute's Regional Airport and Hulman Field is one of five finalists in the running to host an U.S. Air Force F-35 Foreign Military Sales Training Center.
"It was so rewarding to know we had already put in the work to making known what we have here," Craig said. "We weren't starting at zero, we already had a team together that understood and knows how to market our assets."
Other airports under consideration include Buckley AFB, Colorado.; Fort Smith Airport, Arkansas.; Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan.
"I like our odds," Craig said. "We're one in five but I think our odds are a little better than that.
"We have a ton of things to offer to a potential program."
