Terre Haute Chamber presents annual awards

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 108th annual meeting on Thursday evening with a virtual program via WTHI-TV.
Sharing a message of “Moving Forward,” the half-hour program urged businesses and community leaders to continue working to advance west centwral Indiana despite challenges, including the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
“Despite the challenges, obstacles and adversity that has faced our community, tonight we will celebrate the path ahead. And recognize those who have persevered, continued to dream and worked hard to make great things happen in Terre Haute, Vigo County and west-central Indiana,” said chamber President Kristin Craig.
Along with presentations from the chamber, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett also spoke during the broadcast, paying tribute to Detective Greg Ferency, updating viewers on the See You in Terre Haute Community Plan and encouraging citizens to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Members of the chamber’s board also shared screen time and spoke about personal connections to the chamber and how their involvement has shaped their business.
The most anticipated portion of the evening was the suite of awards, with three of the traditional annual meeting awards, along with a new award for 2021, the “Moving Forward Award”.
The first award of the evening was presented to Vanessa Li, process leader with Novelis. Li, who was also recognized as one of the 2020 12 Under 40 Award winners, not only advances the work being done at Novelis, but also spends her free time empowering young girls through STEM education.
“I am humbled and grateful to receive this award,” Li said. “My passion is really about introducing STEM to girls and young women and underrepresented students to spark their interest to explore and build confidence in pursuing their dreams. This recognition also has a broader meaning to me, it is less of a personal recognition but a confirmation that our community recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusion and supporting this cause.”
Next, Mark and Tiffany Baker of 3 Sisters Investments were recognized for the work they have done within the city’s 12 Points neighborhood. The award is described as honoring an organization or individual(s) for making significant progress toward enhancing quality of life in the west-central region.
The couple, who named their business with their three daughters in mind, serve on the 12 Points Revitalization committee, and have also offered affordable rent for small business owners in the Parq at 12 Points Building and the 8-12 Building, both of which are owned by the Baker family.
“We are so honored to receive the Building Community Award from the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Indiana State University,” Tiffany Baker said.
The Building Business Award — presented to Brampton Brick — is an award presented to an outstanding business that has brought significant economic growth to the west-central Indiana region. Not just an advocate for their own success, Brampton Brick successfully led the charge in changing the state’s rules surrounding weight limits at the state legislature.
“Thank you to the Chamber, our partner RJL Solutions and the legislators for supporting this legislation,” said Chris Egge, plant manager.
An additional “Moving Forward” award recognized a couple who took a risk during the pandemic to produce a new asset to the community: owners and operators of The Mill, Tim and Kelly Drake.
“We felt that Tim and Kelly needed to be singled out for all the work they have done this year,” Craig said. “Regardless of the timing, what they did was huge and a wonderful addition to the community. The Mill will bring tourism to west-central Indiana and serve as a great venue for local residents.”
“The Moving Forward award is something that really means a lot to us,” Kelly Drake said. “There were many times that we felt like giving up because of the circumstances that we all faced last year. I’m proud of this award because we were not only able to pull through an extremely tough year, but to also continue to grow within this community no matter what obstacles come our way.”
This information was provided to the Tribune-Star by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
