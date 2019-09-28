It’s been a year of new beginnings at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, what with a new president, new community plan and city slogan.
Led by a young, nationally recognized president in Kristin Craig and fueled by a business community determined to see Terre Haute become a place people want to live and work, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce knows what it wants:
• The chamber wanted and championed the opportunity to bring a casino to Vigo County, and now that question goes before voters in a countywide referendum on Nov. 5.
• The chamber wanted to lead a revitalizing effort but needed a community plan to do so, so it created one.
• The chamber sought recognition for its efforts to lead from the front, and it got it, being named 2019 Indiana Chamber of the Year.
Community planand brand
In order for Terre Haute to realize its true potential, the chamber figured, it needed a road map of how get where it wants to go.
To gauge what the community saw in itself and ask what it wanted to become, the Chamber and RJL Solutions, a Terre Haute lobbying and public relations firm, hosted a number of community forums.
The forums included more than 130 participants, a survey with more than 1,000 responses, and looking at more than 40 similar plans.
From there, the new 128-page plan was formulated, and it was introduced at a news conference in August.
Dubbed “See You In Terre Haute,” the community plan is an attempt to address population decline and lagging per capita income figures. It says focusing efforts in six areas — economic development, health and wellness, infrastructure, quality of life, talent attraction/retention and tourism — should help achieve those goals.
Craig said the community plan is only worth what the community puts into it, and that starts with the businesses and community leaders.
“This plan is only as good as involved as everyone gets in it,” Craig said. “If no one wants to read it, if no one wants to offer feedback or if no one join task forces or be a part of it, then it’s not going to go anywhere.
“We’ve done the work, we’ve done the research, and [the Chamber of Commerce] still has a role to play, [but] the onus really has to be on [our business members] to step up, get involved in it and make this happen for our community.”
There’s also a new logo for See You in Terre Haute.
It’s the first change in a community logo since 2004, when “A Level Above” was formed and widely used in 2005. The new logo can be used by any organization on its own letterheads or mailings.
Advocacy and expansion
Along with its traditional role in new-business ribbon cuttings and offering the existing business community a space to commune and collaborate, the Terre Haute Chamber this year jumped into advocacy effort with both feet.
Since it was known Republican Sens. Jon Ford, Terre Haute, and Mark Messmer, Jasper, would file legislation that would put Vigo County in the running for a casino, the Chamber has backed the effort.
Throughout the legislative session, it wasn’t uncommon to see Haynes and Craig at the Statehouse talking to legislators.
The effort was so important, the chamber figured, it started a casino task force and, in partnership with RJL Solutions, rolled out a “Terre Haute is All In” campaign.
At the campaign’s unveiling, Craig, then vice president, said the chamber felt strongly about the prospective benefits of a casino and its ability to attract other businesses in the future.
“The chamber’s board of directors have been in discussions about this legislation for some time and have agreed that the proposed casino would offer new opportunities for casino tax revenue in Terre Haute and Vigo County,” Craig said in a news release.
“Our board of directors, which represent dozens of businesses in West Central Indiana, really believe this could be a win for our members and the entire business community.”
With the bill’s passage and signing into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb, many members of task force have transitioned the advocacy effort away from the chamber and formed a political action committee, the Advance West Central Indiana PAC.
John Collett, PAC chairman and head of the chamber’s casino advocacy efforts, said at the PAC’s launch he didn’t feel that the chamber was the correct vehicle for what a PAC needs to do.
The PAC has hosted a number of public forums aimed at informing the public on the economic impact of casinos and advocating for Vigo residents to vote yes on the November casino referendum.
In part because it’s advocacy efforts, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce was awarded top honors by the Indiana Chamber Executives Association (ICEA), which named the organization 2019 Indiana Chamber of the Year in June.
The organization said the Terre Haute Chamber “excelled this past year with great growth and regional leadership.”
”Advocacy has become the largest selling point for this chamber. The organization led the collaboration to develop a six-county regional approach to not only lead the region, but to change it,” the group said in a news release.
”On the local level, the chamber realized that the organization serving the downtown area was struggling, so they took action by adopting this downtown focus as a subset of the chamber. This partnership has been recognized by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs with grant funding.”
The group also recognized the chamber’s “Terre Haute is All In” campaign in support of a local casino.
”State legislators heard that message loud and clear,” ICEA said
A new president
David Haynes, who retired June 30, left the chamber after five years of service.
Since being hired in 2014, Haynes led the chamber, its membership and staff through an uptick of overall members, an increase in advocacy efforts, creation of the regional initiative West Central Indiana 2025, the implementation of casino legislation support with “Terre Haute Is All In” and the adoption of Downtown Terre Haute as a branch of the chamber.
But, Haynes said, after five years he figured it was time to step aside to spend more time with his wife and grandchildren and let the competent group of young leaders in the organization take the reins.
“I feel so good about the job we’ve done here at the chamber. And the fact that I’m stepping away days after being named Chamber of the Year by our peers here in the state, I feel like I’m going out on top,” Haynes said at his retirement party.
“I’m leaving the chamber in such great hands, and I’ll enjoy watching it grow and succeed.”
Craig has been with the chamber since 2002 and is the first woman to hold the office in the chamber’s 106-year history.
When Craig joined the Chamber as a part-timer working to put together a periodic newsletter, chambers of commerce around the country largely served as networking agents for business professionals.
But with the rise of social media and the increasing ease with which people can connect, chambers found a new niche to fill.
“When I started, I’d say we were still pretty old school in that we had our golf outings and our other events, but they were all things that focused on networking,” Craig said. “But now the world has changed.
“People can connect on their own. They don’t have to go join a group or get a membership to some organization. So, over time, it was important that we took more of a role in business and community development areas.”
If there was any fear in appointing someone so young to lead the Chamber, Craig has done all she can to assuage that, being recognized by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives as one of the Top 40 Under 40.
The award recognizes young professionals who have demonstrated significant success in their careers as well as having made noteworthy contributions to their communities. Each award recipient was judged on their impact on the chamber industry and his or her community.
Brian Kooistra, chairman of the Chamber’s board of directors and chief operating officer at Garmong Construction Services, said the board of directors has nothing but confidence in Craig and the national award is only further validation of what is known locally.
“That award confirms that ... not only do we think a lot of her here locally, but to see here get an award like that nationally only validates our belief in her,” Kooistra said. “Something like that not only reflects positively on her and the chamber, but on our community as a whole.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.