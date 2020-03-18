Terre Haute Chamber, ISBDC step in to help businesses

How will restaurants and small retail businesses deal with employees and how will those businesses pay workers, especially when restaurants, bars and nightclubs statewide are closed to in-person amid precautions of the COVID-19 virus?
Those and other questions were answered by the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center and Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
"We booked half-hour time slots where they could reserve to call in or come in person to talk through their concerns and get any resources we have to address those questions," said Chamber President Kristin Craig. "We had questions such as how can a business track the amount of losses they have experienced."
At this point there is no required reporting, however, if a business does need to show a loss, such as having a $5,000 contract that could not be performed because "a school or something else was not in operation," having accounting software to track that could be important, said Courtney Chipol, regional director of the West Central ISBDC.
On Wednesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, referencing that Indiana has more than 512,000 small businesses, requested the U.S. Small Business Administration to issue an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration supporting small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in Indiana.
The program would provide targeted, low-interest loans up to $2 million in order to help small businesses overcome the temporary loss of revenue as a result of coronavirus. Nonprofits would also be eligible for loan assistance through the program. More information is available online at SBA.gov/Disaster.
The low-interest loans would be for working capital, which would have less stringent requirements, and some terms could be as long as 20 years, Chipol said.
"It would be up to $2 million for each loan, but they have to show why that money is needed. I would say for our community, most people would be looking at $25,000. This is to make payroll and rent payments just during the term of this" COVID-19 situation, Chipol said.
Additionally, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development will host two live webinars for Hoosiers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The program will cover unemployment eligibility requirements, frequently asked questions, and how to apply for benefits.
The 30-minute live programs will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, and at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25. To register, visit: on.in.gov/UI2020
The U.S. Small Business Administration has already awarded loans to businesses in Montana, New Mexico and Utah to help as part of $50 billion in federal funds released through President Donald Trump's declaration of a National Emergency.
On the federal level, U.S. Senator Todd Young, R-Ind., Wednesday was among senators who voted to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which will provide emergency relief to help families, workers, and businesses affected by the coronavirus, including providing free testing, food aid, and unemployment assistance.
“American families, workers, and businesses need assistance now, and the package we voted on today is an important first step in delivering that relief," Young said in a statement. "As I have said all along, this legislation is not perfect, but we cannot let the perfect be the enemy of the good. It is the responsibility of our government to act boldly during important times like these, and there is a real sense of urgency here in the Senate to come together and address both the health and economic wellbeing of the American people."
The U.S. House passed the bill over the weekend and it will now head to President Trump’s desk for his signature.
Chipol added that both the Chamber and WCISBD "are the voice of our business communities, so when conversations are happening at the local, state and federal level, we are hoping that by us having these one-on-one conversations locally, we can tell the story of how this is impacting our business community," Chipol said.
Information, with website links on ongoing coronavirus issues, will be posted on the Chamber's business resource page at terrehautechamber.com/business-services/covid-19.
