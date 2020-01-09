The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced its new board of directors positions and volunteer leadership for the 2020 calendar year.
Sara Smith, vice president of Sycamore Engineering, will serve as the 2020 chair of the board. Smith recently served as the chamber advocacy co-chair, along with John Collett of Wabash Valley Asphalt. Involved with the chamber for many years, Smith was honored by the chamber during the 2010 annual meeting as the Athena Award recipient.
Along with continued work in Advocacy for the 2020 legislative session, the chamber continues to work on the “See You In Terre Haute” Community Plan. The plan’s co-chairs and committees have already began work in the new year. The chamber plans to announce the new director of community development later this month.
Additional leadership positions for 2020 include:
- Brian Kooistra, Garmong Construction, immediate past chair;
- John Collett, Wabash Valley Asphalt, first vice chair/advocacy;
- Ellie Caldwell, Sackrider & Company, vice chair/treasurer;
- Bernice Helman, Coldwell Banker, Troy Helman Realtors, vice chair of nominating;
- Marla Flowers, Hulman & Co., vice chair of Downtown Terre Haute (Main Street);
- Nathan Vooys, Regional Hospital, vice chair of community programs;
- Curt Wilkinson of Wilkinson, Goeller, Modesitt, Wilkinson & Drummy, vice chair of governance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.