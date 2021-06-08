Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana announced today it will commit a total of $661,000 to Indiana food banks, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank among them.
Also receiving funds will be Community Harvest Food Bank, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and Hoosier Hills Food Bank.
The funds will help the food banks expand their ability to deliver healthy food to Hoosiers and host additional mobile distribution events.
Since 1982, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank has been providing relief to hungry people in the Wabash Valley, including older adults who often must decide between paying for food and purchasing other daily needs, children who go to school with empty stomachs, and adults who need food to sustain their families.
With Anthem’s support, Terre Haute Catholic Charities will be able to acquire enough food for as many as 430,000 meals that will help nearly 4,000 households in need over the next three years.
“We are blessed by the opportunity to partner with Anthem to support our efforts to provide nutritious food to families facing food insecurity,” said John C. Etling, director for Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank. “Research shows that good nutrition and health go hand-in-hand. In addition to the financial support this partnership brings for continuing our mobile pantry distributions across our service area, Anthem will be providing families with resources to help them improve their overall health.”
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
