Terre Haute businesses launch summer contest

The Haute Initiative is teaming up with local businesses to launch the “Envisionary Summer in The Haute Challenge,” a contest to-do list of 50 fun things to do in Vigo County over the summer.
The contest is sponsored by ENVISIONARY, a Terre Haute-based marketing and media company, with participating businesses including Alimentari/Bar Bosco, The Apple House, Baesler’s Market, Bank of Pinball, Bogey’s Family Fun Center, Bouncin Barn, Charlie’s Pub & Grub, Chemical Guys Detailing, Corsair Café, eBash, Ferm Fresh, First Congregational Church, Footers/Full Moon Games, Little Bear Coffee Company, The Mill, The Saratoga, Sons’ Spice Co., Square Donuts, Studio 12, Terre Haute Action Track, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, Tolly’s Bar & Grill, Vigo County Fair, Vigo County Historical Society, Vigo County Parks & Recreation, Watertower Estates, Wigwam Skate & Event Center and Wine on the Wabash.
The contest is a scavenger hunt of local activities and events. Participants will compete for a chance to win a grand prize package worth more than $2,000, with components of the package donated by local businesses.
To compete, participants submit photos while they’re doing listed activities. Each eligible activity/photo submission is an entry for the grand prize drawing Sept. 2. Entries are limited to one person per activity.
In addition to the grand prize drawing, there is a weekly photo contest, with prizes awarded for the best photo submission for that week’s theme. In addition to the weekly photo prize, each weekly photo contest winner will earn an additional entry for the grand prize drawing. Photos must be taken in Vigo County between May 27 and Sept. 1.
To participate in the Envisionary Summer in The Haute Challenge, participants:
• Enjoy one or more of the 50 listed Activities
• Take a photo during the activity
• Send the photo with their name and the activity number to summer@thehaute.org
Prizes include tickets to Lynard Skynard live at The Mill on Sept. 17, a family four-pack to the Vigo County Fair, a $100 gift card to Alimentari/Bar Bosco, a family five-pack to the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, a free private party for 15 at Bank of Pinball, a free skate party for 10 & $100 gift card for Wigwam, $150 gift certificate for Footers Pizza/Full Moon Games, a free private party at eBash, a one-year annual membership to the Vigo County History Center, four tickets to Wine on the Wabash, a $100 eGift card for Chemical Guys Detailing and more.
For more details, visit the contest website at thehaute.life/summer, email summer@thehaute.org, or like and follow The Haute’s social accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
