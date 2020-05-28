Nonprofit organizations that provide public humanities programming to Hoosiers across the state — including historical societies in Terre Haute and Brazil — will receive more than $500,000 in operating support to help with funding relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana Humanities awarded CARES Grants to 74 organizations, from Mishawaka to Milan. Awards range from $1,000 to $15,000, depending on the size of the organization's budget. Organizations in the 8th Congressional District will receive $83,500.
The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) provided the funding to Indiana Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.
CARES Grant recipients from Indiana’s 8th Congressional District include: Bloomfield-Eastern Greene County Public Library – Bloomfield ($7,500); Clay County Historical Society – Brazil ($5,000); Corning Irish Heritage Center – Montgomery ($1,000); Evansville African American Museum – Evansville ($7,500); Evansville Wartime Museum – Evansville ($5,000); Grouseland Foundation – Vincennes ($5,000); Knox County Public Library – Vincennes ($10,000); Louis J. Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville – Evansville ($7,500); Newburgh Museum Foundation Corporation – Newburgh ($5,000); Pike County Public Library – Petersburg ($7,500); Vigo County Historical Society – Terre Haute ($7,500); Willard Library – Evansville ($10,000); Working Men’s Institute – New Harmony ($5,000).
Requests for the grants exceeded $1.3 million, and the 186 applicants expressed $11.7 million in total losses to date, as well as projected losses of $44.9 million through Sept. 30.
The grants do not require a match and will be distributed to the organizations in June. Organizations with budgets less than $250,000 received up to $5,000; organizations with budgets from $250,000 to $999,999 received $7,500; organizations with budgets from $1 million to $2,499,999 received $10,000 and organizations with budgets of $2.5 million or more received $15,000.
