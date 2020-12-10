Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club seeks to raise $50,000

Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club's "For Our Kids" fundraising drive is underway with a goal to raise $50,000.
"It is the biggest fundraiser for this year," said Trent Miles, chief executive officer of the club, adding the club has increased its goal to maintain its services.
"What changed is that in a normal school year, we have an after school program and are not open until 3 p.m." Miles said. "But because of remote learning, we opened an e-learning center and we now are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the kids to come in with Chromebooks to do school work (as the facility offers Wi-Fi) and we tutor and feed them."
That means more people are needed daily to monitor, tutor and help distribute food, he said.
"It just costs more," Miles said.
It costs $388 on average to sponsor one member for a year, Miles said.
The funds will allow the club to continue to serve its 1,329 members. Last year, the Boys and Girls Club served 8,006 snacks and 5,172 hot meals to its members and gave $8,000 in scholarships that offset membership fees and programs fees for academic and athletics as well as summer camps.
That assistance is needed as 75 percent of the members are aged 12 and younger, while 25 percent are teens. Seventy percent qualify for free or reduced-price school lunch and 60 percent live in single-parent households.
Donations can be made online at thbgc.org or at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club at 924 N. 13th St. The fundraiser continues through mid January, Miles said.
