The Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club hopes to have a long-term home at the former Meadows Elementary School, now called the Vigo County School Corp. Learning Lab.
The club's board president, Dave Friedrich, outlined plans for a renovation project and potential future expansion during the June 26 school board meeting. But before the club proceeds, it is asking for a longer-term use agreement with the school district.
The current three-year agreement is up next summer, with options for one-year extensions, he said.
"Our goal is to make this a long term partnership" and provide longer-term stability for the club, Friedrich said.
Re-locating its main operations to the Learning Lab "I think is the best move we've made in quite awhile," and more students are being served, he told the school board.
Club space is located on the west side of the building, with some shared space with other programs.
The Phase 1 renovation is estimated at $400,000, and the club would use a Lilly Endowment grant to pay half the cost; the project must be completed by the end of 2024.
Still in the drawing phase, the renovation includes taking down some walls, adding some walls, added security measures and appropriate furniture to make the facility more appropriate for club programs and activities as opposed to elementary classroom space, Friedrich said.
It would include new interior finishes; opening walls between classrooms; constructing office wall partitions; adding a backpack storage area; adding hallway doors to the Learning Lab; converting the stage to a multi-purpose room; relocating a fence to access the main THBGC entrance and new information technology and security systems.
The goal is to put the project up for bid by the end of summer and hopefully start construction before the end of the year, he said.
In the future, pending a capital campaign, the club also hopes for an expansion, with details still being developed.
Currently, the club has three sites: the VCSC Learning Lab, former Chauncey Rose Middle School site and a ball park at 3101 Eighth Ave.
As far as the facility at 13th and Locust, the plan is to sell the property, Friedrich said. That site "has become financially very difficult for us," given the age of the building, Friedrich said.
The site has a potential buyer, he said.
The club uses the building there that houses the Howard Sharpe gymnasium; the main Chauncey Rose Middle School building was demolished in 2013.
If the THBGC sells/transfers the 13th and Locust property, it would require school board action and under existing terms, the club would have to pay the district close to $150,000.
"I don't believe that facility has a value of $150,000 on the open market," Friedrich said.
Board president Amy Lore asked what would be ideal in terms of an extended agreement, and Friedrich suggested five to 10 years, with 10 being optimal.
The investment with the two phases, including the proposed future expansion, would be more than $2 million, Friedrich said.
District officials say they will discuss the club's request and consult with new superintendent Chris Himsel, who began his new duties this week. A meeting is expected with THBGC to review their plans.
Discussions have been ongoing since earlier this year.
"This is really exciting," Lore said.
Earlier in the meeting, Bobby Moore, THBGC chief executive officer, talked about the after-school and summer programs offered at the club's Learning Lab site.
"We are so thrilled and appreciative that you've allowed this to be our home for right now and we hope it can be our home for an extended period of time," Moore said. "The location and atmosphere is wonderful and we have developed a great relationship with staff there."
The Learning Lab houses several other programs, including the VCSC N.E.A.T. experience, adult education, Junior Achievement and others.
In the current agreement with VCSC, the club pays $500 per month to cover its share of utility, custodial and insurance costs, Friedrich said.
