The Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club For Our Kids Campaign is set to run today, Sept. 30 through Oct. 6. This online giving opportunity will help to increase programing and involvement opportunities for the youth in our community.
With the school year underway, THBGC is seeing an increase in interest and participation in programming. The club has a significant need to increase programming in several key areas for all of our members, helping them achieve academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and citizenship.
The club currently serves over 1,400 members annually and provides over a dozen core programs suited for youth of all ages. One of the core programs is the After-School Program. For only $30 a week, the club provides youth members, ages 5-18, a health snack, hot meal, homework help and participate in structured activities, Monday through Friday.
Like most non-profit organizations, private philanthropy is increasing our capabilities to meet the needs of our community. In addition to grants and program fees, our annual fundraising efforts provide a significant revenue stream that support our co-curricular and athletic based programs.
THBGC CEO Trent Miles states, “Our youth are our greatest asset as we look forward to the future of the Boys and Girls Club. We need the Terre Haute community to support our vision for a place for them to grow and thrive.”
The goal of the 2019 campaign is to raise $20,000 in one week. Donating is simple. Simply visit www.thbgc.org and donate today.
For more information, contact Trent Miles at tmiles@thbgc.org or 812-232-2046.
