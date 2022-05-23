Terre Haute board OKs short-term road closures

Street closing for the Wabash Valley Road Runners and several other organizations were approved Monday by the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety.
The Road Runners has changed the name of an annual event to the Twilight River Run (formerly Midnight River Run) with the board approving the closing of 1st Street from Farrington Street to Poplar Street at 8 p.m. on July 29.
The board also approved the closing of Brown Avenue from Schall Avenue to Maple Avenue and Locust Street from 25th Street to 34th Street from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on July 4 for a mile run.
Other closings approved include:
• Approved request from Strive 365 to close 13th Street from Haythorne Avenue to Clay Avenue; Clay Avenue from 13th Street to 22nd Street; Boston Avenue from 22nd Street to 13th Street; 13 1/2 Street from Boston Avenue to Spang Avenue; Spang Avenue from 13 1/2 Street to 17th Street; and 17th Street from Spang Avenue to Clay Avenue from 8 a.m. to about noon on June 4 for a 5K race.
• A request from Terre Haute Children's Museum to close 8th Street between Wabash Avenue and the alley north of Ohio Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 11. The closing is for a national children's science podcast called "Wow in the World" to be held at the museum.
• Closing Wabash Avenue from 6th Street to 9th Street and 9th Street from Wabash Avenue to Spruce Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 for the Wabash Valley Diversity Walk.
