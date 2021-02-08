A Terre Haute fire engine will now see service in a Vigo County volunteer fire department.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved a resolution to sell a 2002 Smeal fire engine for $8,000 to the Van Buren Volunteer Fire Department through the Van Buren Volunteer Firemen's Association.
In other matters, the board also approved a bid of $117,220 from Move Over Outfitters Inc. of Lafayette to outfit a new SRT truck and mobile command van for the Terre Haute Police Department.
The outfitting is to be paid from a more than $206,000 police department received from an Indiana Department of Homeland Security grant, said Lt. Steve Lockard, who oversees the police department's fleet services.
The board also approved requests to paint city streets and close streets for events. The board approved:
• A request from St. Patrick's Catholic Church to paint a shamrock on the street at the intersection of 19th and Poplar streets on March 11, with March 12 as a back up day in the event of poor weather.
• A request from Change of Terre Haute to paint a mural on the street at the intersection of 7th and Walnut streets on March 7 and March 14. The mural will depict faces of Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, Shirley Chisholm, Malcom X and George Floyd.
• A request from St. Benedict Catholic Church to close Ninth Street from Walnut Street to Ohio Street from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on March 27; from 8 a.m. to noon on March 28; and from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on April 3.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.